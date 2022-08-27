COAS briefed about flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Karachi where he was briefed about flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help flood victims.

He will also visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan.

Army Flood Relief centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command, Rawalpindi to oversee, coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate.

Flood Relief Centres are being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces.