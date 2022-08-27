AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Flash floods: Govt alerts concerned authorities

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: The government, on Friday, advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of lives and property.

According to the advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) exceptionally high-level flooding is expected at Nowshera (up to 300,000 cusecs) and tributaries of rivers, Kabul and Indus during the next 48 hours. Severe flooding is likely to continue in rivers/nullahs of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Extraordinary measures to be taken by the WAPDA forthwith through its dam management authorities at Terbela Dam and Chashma Barrage.

According to the latest hydro-metrological conditions and releases from Terbela Dam and Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma may attain high flood levels ranging between 550,000 cusecs to 700,000 cusecs from 1200 PST of 27 August – 1200 PST of 28 August.

The Pakistan government on Thursday officially declared a ‘national emergency’ in light of the rain-induced floods which have so far killed 937 people, including 343 children, and left at least 30 million without shelter.

As per the latest data compiled by the NDMA, Sindh reported the highest number of deaths as 306 people lost their lives due to floods and rain-related incidents from June 14 to date.

Balochistan reported 234 deaths whereas Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab recorded 185 and 165 deaths, respectively. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 37 people were killed while nine deaths were reported in the Gilgit-Baltistan region during the current monsoon rains. In the same period, Islamabad reported one death.

According to the NDMA, Pakistan received 166.8mm of rain in August, as opposed to the average of 48mm — an increase of 241 per cent. Sindh and Balochistan — the worst-hit regions — witnessed a 784 per cent and 496 per cent increase in the monsoon deluge, respectively, it added.

