PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

As part of efforts to mobilize all resources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Friday Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners and senior members of diplomatic corps to apprise them about the flood situation and losses due to heavy rain and floods.

In a tweet, the PM said that he explained to them the scale of human tragedy, while the National Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting about the current status of the challenge.

"The ongoing rain spell has caused devastation across the country. The losses, though yet to be documented, are comaprable to flash floods of 2010.

Grateful to the international community for their sympathies, condolences and pledges of support. Together we will build back better," he tweeted.

On Thursday, the international organisations and financial institutions announced immediate assistance of more than $500 million for the flood victims on the appeal of Shehbaz.

The PM chaired a meeting with the international donors for providing relief to flood victims. Representatives of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners and donors attended.

Officials of China, the US and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and World Health Organization also took part in the meeting.

International institutions announce $500m assistance

Country Director World Bank for Pakistan, South Asia Region Najy Benhassine informed the PM of immediate assistance of $350 million from his organization.

The World Bank will provide the financial assistance by the end of the current week.

Meanwhile, the PM will visit Sukkur today to review rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Representatives of Sukkur District Administration and PDMA will brief him on ongoing work to help flood victims and restore damaged infrastructure.

The country’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday more than 30 million people have been affected by the rains over the last few weeks.

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

33 million have been affected, in different ways; the final homeless figure is being assessed,” Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters in a text message.

She added that the Sindh, hardest hit in the last few days, had requested one million tents for affected people.

“South of Pakistan is inundated almost underwater...people are going to higher ground,” she said.