AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
EPCL 62.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.93%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.87%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.61%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
WAVES 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 18.3 (0.42%)
BR30 15,787 Increased By 43.5 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,194 Increased By 161.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,390 Increased By 54.8 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Reuters Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 09:25am

KARACHI: Historic monsoon rains and flooding in country have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

Government has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered massive floods since last month, killing more than 900 people.

“33 million have been affected, in different ways; the final homeless figure is being assessed,” Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters in a text message.

She added that the Sindh, hardest hit in the last few days, had requested one million tents for affected people.

“South of Pakistan is inundated almost underwater...people are going to higher ground,” she said.

Over 900 people killed in monsoon rains across country since June: Sherry

“Needs assessment is being done, we have to make UN’s international flash appeal; this is not the task of one country or one province, it is a climate-induced disaster,” she added.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal separately told Reuters that 30 million people had been affected, a figure that would represent about 15% of the South Asian country’s population.

UN agency Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update on Thursday that the monsoon rains had affected some 3 million people in Pakistan of which 184,000 have been displaced to relief camps across the country.

Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report that, in the last 24 hours, 150 kilometres of roads had been damaged across the country, and over 82,000 homes have been partially or fully damaged.

Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 kilometres of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to NDMA’s last situation report, figures also echoed in the OHCA report.

OCHA also warned that alerts had been issued for floods, river overflows, and landslides in several areas of Pakistan, and heavy rainfall was forecast for the next two days, too, over most of the country.

A vast majority of this damage is in the southern province of Sindh.

climate change monsoon rains floods Ahsan iqbal Sherry Rehman Pakistan climate change minister flood affected people

Comments

1000 characters

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories