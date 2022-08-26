AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

AFP Published 26 Aug, 2022 10:41am

NEW YORK: Signs are growing that Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching.

Fox Business Network reported Thursday that the platform has halted payments to the company that hosts it, RightForge, and owes $1.6 million.

The platform’s parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group, did not respond to a request for comment.

A RightForge spokesman would not comment on the reports that Trump Social is not paying its bills.

“RightForge was on the ground floor of building Truth Social and will continue to support president Trump in his endeavors,” the company said.

FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump’s home: Washington Post

Meanwhile the parent company’s merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp – a blank check company formed specifically to carry out a merger – has yet to take place, 10 months after the announcement that it would happen. This fusion is supposed to bring in fresh funding for the Trump platform.

DWAC published Thursday a call for a special shareholders meeting September 6 at which investors will be asked to approve a one-year delay for carrying out the merger, until Sept 8 of 2023.

Without a favorable vote for an extension the blank check company said it will be forced to dissolve.

Financial data published Thursday said that as of late June, DWAC had only $3,000 in cash on hand.

Truth Social bills itself as Trump’s answer to platforms like Twitter, which the former president used as a loud political bullhorn until he was ejected from it after a mob he had egged on assaulted the US Capitol in January 2021.

But six months later it is in 30th place in an Apple ranking of social media apps downloaded onto iPhones.

The Statista data base says Truth Social is downloaded only around 50,000 times per week.

Trump’s account on Truth Social has 3.91 million followers; on Twitter he had 79.5 million when he was booted.

Shares in DWAC have fallen 71 percent since hitting their peak in early March.

Donald Trump Trump Media

Comments

1000 characters

Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

Read more stories