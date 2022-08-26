President bestows LCCI Achievement Awards on 26 companies

LAHORE: A total of 26 companies with legendary performance have received the LCCI Achievement Awards–2022 in different categories. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi distributed awards along with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq. Former LCCI Presidents and Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Style Textiles, Qudratullah and Co, Elan, Nishat are among top 25 Award Winners of LCCI Achievement Awards. Samir Asghar of Style Textile received LCCI Appreciation Award, Qudrat Ullah of Qudratullah and Co received Pride of Lahore award, Iqraa Hassan of Nishat Hospitality, Khadija Shah of Elan, Hassan Iqbal Qarshi of Qarshi Industries, Anjum S Ahmed of Lahore Pre-School Learning Alliance received LCCI Appreciation Award, Naveed Rafiq of Popular Pipes Group of Companies, Shahid Azeem of Leader AG, Syed Anwar Hussain of Jauharabad Sugar Mills and Shakeel Chaudhry of GM Cabel and Pipes received LCCI Gold Achievement Award, Waqas Aslam of Sarwar Foods, Noor Rehman of Kalamkaar, Dr Waqas Wahab of Clearpath Orthodontics, Ch Sajid Hameed of Alumar Associates, Javed Ahmad Bhatti of Itefaq Trading Co, Dr Usman Shaukat of Alternative Pharma, Muhammad Irfan of Electotech, Riffat un Nissa of Khyam Publishers, Usharib Riaz of Leoracare Cosmetics and Syed Zain Abbas Naqvi of Grace Impex received Business Achievement Award while Hassan Ali of Yuksel Seed Asia Company, Batool Mohsin of Rina’s Kitchenette, Prof Dr Shahida Khawaja of National Hospital, Faraz Manan of Faraz Manan, Shahzad Ali Malik of Guard Group and Malik Tahir Javed of MGA Industries received LCCI Appreciation Award.

Addressing the ceremony of LCCI Achievement Awards – 2022, Arif Alvi spoke whole-heartedly on three core areas including technological advancement, women development and agriculture. He appreciated LCCI for giving due attention towards Information Technology and holding seminars, training, workshops and IT awards.

He eulogized the LCCI for honouring women entrepreneurs through giving them achievement awards. However, until technological advancement and agriculture sector are not given special attention, the things would not be given desired results. He cited many examples of successful women entrepreneurs and women empowerment including Hazrat Khadija (RA) who was successfully running a business.

He said that sustainable economic development is not possible until inclusion of women in economic activities is not ensured. He said that it is good to see that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is taking concrete and affirmative steps for women inclusion in different business sectors to utilize their potential for the progress of country. He appealed to the business community to bring their sons as well as their daughters forward, give them higher education and involve them in their business.

While congratulating LCCI for completing 100 years, Dr Arif Alvi said that the business community has played a key role for development of the country since inception.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir apprised the gathering that Lahore Chamber has completed a century of its establishment in 2022 and he got this unique honour of becoming the 100th President of this premier business support organisation of the country. He said that despite the steep economic challenges, LCCI is playing its due role for socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

He said that in the previous financial year 2021-22, the GDP growth stood at 5.97pc while the industrial sector growth remained above 7pc. For the first time in history, the Exports and Workers Remittances both crossed 31 billion Dollars. These developments are testament of the improving confidence in our economy.

He said that the credit must be given to the business community, that despite extreme political instability during recent months, they have contributed a lion’s share in total tax collection that surpassed 6,000 billion Rupees. Out of 230 million population, there are just 3 million plus filers who are taking the entire burden of taxes and even then the businessmen are considered tax evaders. This perception needs to be changed while urgent measures have to be taken for broadening of tax base.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the event has been organised to bring to light and celebrate the accomplishments of our progressive business people who have achieved new heights of success in their respective business lines.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that this event is the story of success, vision, inspiration, motivation, teamwork and mentoring. This event is the story of those people who have once dreamt and then made it happen. They are our role models and their footsteps are to be followed by the young generation.

The LCCI President said that these achievement awards are an excellent way to encourage our business community to perform even better and participate in taking Pakistan to economic heights so that we stand with our heads high amongst the developed and economically sound countries of the world.

