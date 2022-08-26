Vietnam coffee up

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Coffee prices in Vietnam rose this week, tracking sharp gains in London robust futures on supply concerns, while prices were flat in Indonesia as the harvest season came to an end, traders said on Thursday. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 48,100-50,200 dong ($2.05-$2.14) per kilogram, higher than the 46,800-48,500 dong range seen a week ago. London November robusta coffee settled up $90, or 4%, at $2,348 per tonne on Wednesday, its highest since mid-January, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

“London prices are rising fast. Wednesday’s trading volume was exceptionally high, probably this crop season’s peak,” said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City. “Supply worries have pushed the prices higher.”