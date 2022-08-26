Citizen moves IHC for contempt proceedings against PDM leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was requested on Thursday to initiate contempt of court proceedings against leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “for using derogatory remarks against the judiciary”.

According to sources, a citizen, Ijaz Battar, filed the petition through his counsel Intazar Hussain Panjutha and Nadeem Haider Panjutha and requested the IHC to initiate proceedings against the PDM leaders for “threatening the judiciary and issuing statements against it”.

The petitioner cited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Atta Tarar as respondents.

He prayed before the court, “The respondents be summoned in person and tried under contempt and be punished under contempt of court ordinance 2003 read with article 204 Islamic republic of Pakistan and enabling provisions of the law and be sent to jail.”

The petitioner adopted the stance that the PDM leaders made statements against the judiciary through press conferences and the PDM leaders continued to threaten the judiciary through statements and press releases.

He argued that the respondents time and again are using contemptuous language against the judges of the Supreme Court as well as judges of the High Courts, these attitudes, acts and speeches are not only contemptuous, but also scandalized the judges of the High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He added that these acts and statements of the respondents shattered the confidence of the general public in the judiciary and judicial system. He further said that the statements have undermined the integrity and credibility of the judicial system in the eyes of the public at large.

The petitioner’s counsels contended that the respondents are also damaging the trust of the public at large in the judicial system and this amounts to a great conspiracy not only against the judicial system of Pakistan but also against the state.

They further said that respondent No.1 (Maryam Nawaz) in a press conference on national TV channels passed derogatory remarks against the judges of the Supreme Court, High court and the judicial hierarchy in Pakistan and the objectionable and contemptuous remarks and speeches by Maryam Nawaz are against the judges.

Similarly, they said that respondent No.2 (Rana Sana) who is sitting on a very important position in the federal government and is running the security affairs of the country but the approach and respect of the institution especially the judiciary is time and again transpired through his obnoxious statement, against the judges as well as dire consequences threat, to the bureaucracy of Pakistan but unfortunately no action whatsoever was taken against the respondent rather he is sitting as interior minister in the Federal Government which is a great stigma for the Federation.

They contended that passing derogatory, false, frivolous and contemptuous remarks by the respondents being political figures and holding important positions in the Federal Government tends to obstruct the administration of justice and erode public confidence as well as ability of the judicial process to dispense justice without fear or favour.

They further argued that it is also pertinent to mention that respondent No1 is also convicted from the Court of law and is a co-accused in cases and her appeals are also pending before this Court and this also amounts to interference in the judicial proceedings which is highly objectionable and is a direct threat to the judges.

They added that the respondents by way of their conduct, remarks and contemptuous acts are liable to be tried under article 204 of the Constitution and the contempt of court of law and be punished.

