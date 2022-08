KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has closed Nawabshah airport till August 26, due to torrential rains.

According to the PCAA, the airfield of Nawabshah airport has fully submerged with rainwater, rendering it unusable for flight operations. Therefore, the aerodrome of the airport will remain closed till August 26 initially, the PCÀA said. Meanwhile, Multan International Airport is available to be used as an alternative.

