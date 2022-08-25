AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Monsoon system likely to produce widespread rains across Sindh

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

KARACHI: The prevailing monsoon weather system is expected to produce widespread rains across Sindh untill Thursday night, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Tharparker, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed. Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana and Kashmore Districts till Thursday night.

Rain-thunderstorm with few moderate and isolated heavy falls also expected in Karachi on Thursday.

The rainy spell is set to spread over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan till Aug 26, which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot Districts and downstream.

Downpour may create more water logging and urban flooding in Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot and Kashmore Districts over the forecast period.

