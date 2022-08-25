KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-1 Al Disc Wilhelsmen 20-08-2022
Shaffiah Chemical Ships Services
B-2 Korea Load East Wind 23-08-2022
Chemi Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-4 Auzinia Load Crystal Sea Services
Cement Pvt. Ltd 16-08-2022
B-5 Aliki Disc Bulk Shipping 10-08-2022
Force Wheat Agencies
B-6/B-7 Tarlan Disc Load Feeder 23-08-2022
Container Logistic
B-9/B-8 Ever Disc Load Green Pak Shipping
Ursula Container Pvt. Ltd 22-08-2022
B-10/B-11 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022
Cecilie Bean Seeds Services
B-11/B-12 Kmarin Disc Posidon 12-08-2022
Singapore Wheat Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13 FLC Disc General Legend Shipping &
Longivity Cargo Logistic 20-08-2022
B-15/B-14 Eastern Disc General Sea Hawks 20-08-2022
Daphne Cargo ASia Global
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 05-08-2022
Naeemi 2 Rice Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Agios Disc Rock WMA Ship 15-08-2022
Nektarios Phosphate Care Services
B-25/B-24 Vincent Load Ocean 12-08-2022
Mountain Container Services
B-26/B-27 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 22-08-2022
Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah 24-08-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelsmen
Ships Services
Korea Chemi 24-08-2022 Load Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Cecil 24-08-2022 D/2000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Esl Zanzibar 24-08-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic
SMC Pvt. Ltd
Hichiminh 24-08-2022 D/L Container Sea World SMC
Voyager Pvt. LTd
M.T Lahore 25-08-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Meltemi 25-08-2022 D/35000 Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
M.T 25-08-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan national
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp.
Lion 25-08-2022 L/1500 Rice Balochistan
Shipping
Com Pvt. Ltd
Nicholas 25-08-2022 D/9045 SOP Bulk Shipping
Agencies
Arife 25-08-2022 L/3 Container Nobel Shipping
Services
Bbg Ocean 25-08-2022 D/12947 Palm Indus Shipping
Kernel Expeller Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Thorswind 24-08-2022 Container Ship -
Northern
Dedication 24-08-2022 Container Ship -
Henrika 24-08-2022 Container Ship -
Sunrise 24-08-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 DM Chemicals East Aug. 23, 2022
Emerald Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Santa Coal GSA Aug. 22, 2022
Teresa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Mega-1 Palm Alpine Aug. 23, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Aug. 23, 2022
Columbus Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Aug. 23, 2022
Shaula Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP RB Canola Alpine Aug.20, 2022
Leah
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Salam-II Gas oil Transmarine Aug, 24, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk Containers Maersk Aug. 24, 2022
Columbus Pak
DM
Emerald Chemicals East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Enubu LNG G.S.A Jul. 24, 2022
Rio Napo Gas oil Alpine -do-
Rui Fu An Coal East Wind -do-
Pacific
Achievement Coal G.S.A Waiting for berths
Ionic Unicorn Coal Alpine -
Chang
Hang Coal Wilhelmsen -
Kobay Soya Ocean -
Yashi Maru Bean Services
RB Leah Canola Alpine -
Super
Trader Wheat Water Link -
Able
Sailor Palm oil Alpine -
Ginza Palm oil Alpine -
Gas
Athena LPG M. International -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Greenwich
Park Chemicals Aug, 24, 2022
=============================================================================
