KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-1 Al Disc Wilhelsmen 20-08-2022 Shaffiah Chemical Ships Services B-2 Korea Load East Wind 23-08-2022 Chemi Ethanol Shipping Co. B-4 Auzinia Load Crystal Sea Services Cement Pvt. Ltd 16-08-2022 B-5 Aliki Disc Bulk Shipping 10-08-2022 Force Wheat Agencies B-6/B-7 Tarlan Disc Load Feeder 23-08-2022 Container Logistic B-9/B-8 Ever Disc Load Green Pak Shipping Ursula Container Pvt. Ltd 22-08-2022 B-10/B-11 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022 Cecilie Bean Seeds Services B-11/B-12 Kmarin Disc Posidon 12-08-2022 Singapore Wheat Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-13 FLC Disc General Legend Shipping & Longivity Cargo Logistic 20-08-2022 B-15/B-14 Eastern Disc General Sea Hawks 20-08-2022 Daphne Cargo ASia Global Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 05-08-2022 Naeemi 2 Rice Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Agios Disc Rock WMA Ship 15-08-2022 Nektarios Phosphate Care Services B-25/B-24 Vincent Load Ocean 12-08-2022 Mountain Container Services B-26/B-27 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 22-08-2022 Usodimare Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Al Shaffiah 24-08-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelsmen Ships Services Korea Chemi 24-08-2022 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bow Cecil 24-08-2022 D/2000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Esl Zanzibar 24-08-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic SMC Pvt. Ltd Hichiminh 24-08-2022 D/L Container Sea World SMC Voyager Pvt. LTd M.T Lahore 25-08-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Meltemi 25-08-2022 D/35000 Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd M.T 25-08-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan national Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. Lion 25-08-2022 L/1500 Rice Balochistan Shipping Com Pvt. Ltd Nicholas 25-08-2022 D/9045 SOP Bulk Shipping Agencies Arife 25-08-2022 L/3 Container Nobel Shipping Services Bbg Ocean 25-08-2022 D/12947 Palm Indus Shipping Kernel Expeller Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Thorswind 24-08-2022 Container Ship - Northern Dedication 24-08-2022 Container Ship - Henrika 24-08-2022 Container Ship - Sunrise 24-08-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 DM Chemicals East Aug. 23, 2022 Emerald Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Santa Coal GSA Aug. 22, 2022 Teresa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mega-1 Palm Alpine Aug. 23, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Aug. 23, 2022 Columbus Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Aug. 23, 2022 Shaula Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP RB Canola Alpine Aug.20, 2022 Leah ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Salam-II Gas oil Transmarine Aug, 24, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Containers Maersk Aug. 24, 2022 Columbus Pak DM Emerald Chemicals East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Enubu LNG G.S.A Jul. 24, 2022 Rio Napo Gas oil Alpine -do- Rui Fu An Coal East Wind -do- Pacific Achievement Coal G.S.A Waiting for berths Ionic Unicorn Coal Alpine - Chang Hang Coal Wilhelmsen - Kobay Soya Ocean - Yashi Maru Bean Services RB Leah Canola Alpine - Super Trader Wheat Water Link - Able Sailor Palm oil Alpine - Ginza Palm oil Alpine - Gas Athena LPG M. International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Greenwich Park Chemicals Aug, 24, 2022 =============================================================================

