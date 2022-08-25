AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:08am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-1               Al             Disc           Wilhelsmen         20-08-2022
                  Shaffiah       Chemical       Ships Services
B-2               Korea          Load           East Wind          23-08-2022
                  Chemi          Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-4               Auzinia        Load           Crystal Sea Services
                                 Cement         Pvt. Ltd           16-08-2022
B-5               Aliki          Disc           Bulk Shipping      10-08-2022
                  Force          Wheat          Agencies
B-6/B-7           Tarlan         Disc Load      Feeder             23-08-2022
                                 Container      Logistic
B-9/B-8           Ever           Disc Load      Green Pak Shipping
                  Ursula         Container      Pvt. Ltd           22-08-2022
B-10/B-11         Golden         Disc Soya      Ocean              21-08-2022
                  Cecilie        Bean Seeds     Services
B-11/B-12         Kmarin         Disc           Posidon            12-08-2022
                  Singapore      Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13         FLC            Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Longivity      Cargo          Logistic           20-08-2022
B-15/B-14         Eastern        Disc General   Sea Hawks          20-08-2022
                   Daphne        Cargo          ASia Global
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S Shipping       05-08-2022
                  Naeemi 2       Rice           Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Agios          Disc Rock      WMA Ship           15-08-2022
                  Nektarios      Phosphate      Care Services
B-25/B-24         Vincent        Load           Ocean              12-08-2022
                  Mountain       Container      Services
B-26/B-27         Ital           Disc Load      Green Pak          22-08-2022
                  Usodimare      Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah       24-08-2022     Disc. Chemical                    Wilhelsmen
                                                               Ships Services
Korea Chemi       24-08-2022     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Cecil         24-08-2022     D/2000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Esl Zanzibar      24-08-2022     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
Hichiminh         24-08-2022     D/L Container                  Sea World SMC
Voyager                                                              Pvt. LTd
M.T Lahore        25-08-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Meltemi           25-08-2022     D/35000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
M.T               25-08-2022     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan national
Shalamar                         Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Lion              25-08-2022     L/1500 Rice                      Balochistan
                                                                     Shipping
                                                                 Com Pvt. Ltd
Nicholas          25-08-2022     D/9045 SOP                     Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Arife             25-08-2022     L/3 Container                 Nobel Shipping
                                                                     Services
Bbg Ocean         25-08-2022     D/12947 Palm                  Indus Shipping
                                 Kernel Expeller                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Thorswind         24-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Dedication        24-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Henrika           24-08-2022     Container Ship                             -
Sunrise           24-08-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              DM             Chemicals      East            Aug. 23, 2022
                  Emerald                       Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Santa          Coal           GSA             Aug. 22, 2022
                  Teresa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mega-1         Palm           Alpine          Aug. 23, 2022
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk          Aug. 23, 2022
                  Columbus                      Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Aug. 23, 2022
                  Shaula                        Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               RB             Canola         Alpine           Aug.20, 2022
                  Leah
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        Transmarine                    Aug, 24, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk            Containers     Maersk                         Aug. 24, 2022
Columbus                         Pak
DM
Emerald           Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Enubu             LNG            G.S.A                          Jul. 24, 2022
Rio Napo          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Rui Fu An         Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Pacific
Achievement       Coal           G.S.A                     Waiting for berths
Ionic Unicorn     Coal           Alpine                                     -
Chang
Hang              Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Kobay             Soya           Ocean                                      -
Yashi Maru        Bean           Services
RB Leah           Canola         Alpine                                     -
Super
Trader            Wheat          Water Link                                 -
Able
Sailor            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ginza             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Gas
Athena            LPG            M. International                           -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Greenwich
Park              Chemicals                                     Aug, 24, 2022
=============================================================================

