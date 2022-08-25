KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 24-08-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Growth Sec. Ist Equity Mod Hascol Petroleum 500,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 7.00 Chase Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Nat. Refinery 5,000 264.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 264.00 ASDA Sec. Standard Cap Sec Systems Ltd 15,000 397.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 397.00 Interactive Securities Growth Sec TRG Pakistan Ltd 350,000 103.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 103.90 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 870,000 =================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022