KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).
As on: 24-08-2022
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Growth Sec. Ist Equity Mod Hascol Petroleum 500,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 7.00
Chase Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Nat. Refinery 5,000 264.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 264.00
ASDA Sec. Standard Cap Sec Systems Ltd 15,000 397.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 397.00
Interactive Securities Growth Sec TRG Pakistan Ltd 350,000 103.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 103.90
Total Turnover 870,000
