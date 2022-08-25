AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:08am

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 24-08-2022
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                  Company                           Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                                                         of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Growth Sec.                  Ist Equity Mod               Hascol Petroleum                   500,000         7.00
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500,000         7.00
Chase Securities             M. M. M. A. Khanani          Nat. Refinery                        5,000       264.00
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             5,000       264.00
ASDA Sec.                    Standard Cap Sec             Systems Ltd                         15,000       397.00
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            15,000       397.00
Interactive Securities       Growth Sec                   TRG Pakistan Ltd                   350,000       103.90
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           350,000       103.90
=================================================================================================================
                                                          Total Turnover                     870,000
=================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

