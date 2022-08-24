AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi-Iran talks to resume when conditions right in Iraq, says Iranian envoy

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 07:05pm

KUWAIT: A delayed sixth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad will take place when the conditions are right in Iraq, Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait said in published remarks confirmed by his embassy on Wednesday.

Riyadh and Tehran, the leading Sunni Muslim and Shia powers in the region respectively, have have been locked in a decades long rivalry. Last year, they launched direct talks in a bid to improve relations.

Baghdad has hosted five rounds of talks so far, the last in April.

Iran’s envoy in Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, told Al Rai newspaper a new round was scheduled last month but was delayed due to the “latest developments in Iraq”, which is facing a political crisis that has prevented the formation of a government.

“There is agreement on resuming discussions with a sixth round … but we must wait for an Iraqi invitation after the current events in Iraq,” Irani said.

He said the talks would aim to reach agreement for a direct meeting between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia, which severed ties with Iran in 2016, launched the direct talks last year as global powers’ worked to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.

Riyadh and its Gulf allies have pressed for any deal to address their security concerns regarding Iran’s ballistic missiles programme and network of regional proxies.

kuwait Saudi Arabia Iran

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi-Iran talks to resume when conditions right in Iraq, says Iranian envoy

Terrorism case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad ATC to seek bail

Third successive loss: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Brent oil holds above $100 a barrel on potential OPEC cuts

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Pakistan’s REER falls to 93.2 in July

FCA waiver on households applies to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity: Dastgir

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

Pakistan's current account deficit shrinks massively to $1.21bn in July

Karachi local bodies elections postponed due to rains

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Read more stories