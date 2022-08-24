AGL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
ANL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
AVN 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.16%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 64.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.39%)
TRG 98.49 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.78%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,357 Increased By 7.3 (0.17%)
BR30 15,866 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,354 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 48.7 (0.3%)
Global growth worries keep FTSE 100 lower for third day

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:28pm

UK’s blue-chip stock index slipped on Wednesday after a slew of global data highlighted growing risks of a recession, with investors looking for comments from central bank policymakers which could guide near-term monetary policy expectations.

The FTSE 100 index slipped 0.3% by 0711 GMT, inching down for a third consecutive session.

The midcap FTSE 250 index , down 0.1%, hit over one-month lows.

Investors were on edge after business activity data on Tuesday signalled the global economy is increasingly at risk of sliding into recession.

In Britain, a fall in factory output slowed private sector activity in August.

Oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on recession fears

Focus is on the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week with the US central bank looking like it might avoid tipping the US economy into recession, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.

Among single stocks, HSBC slipped 1% after China’s Ping An Insurance Group defended its call to spin off HSBC’s Asia business, saying it cared about investment returns from its large stake but was not an activist investor.

