AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 85.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.6%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
EPCL 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By 24.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,932 Increased By 38.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 43,511 Increased By 144.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,586 Increased By 95.4 (0.58%)
Aug 24, 2022
CBOT soybeans may rise into $15.00-1/4 to $15.29-1/2 range

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:51am

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may break a resistance at $14.76-3/4 per bushel and rise into $15.00-1/4 to $15.29-1/2 range. The contract is riding on a wave C from $13.76-1/2.

This wave is expected to travel into a wide range from $15.00-1/4 to $15.77.

A wedge has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $15.29-1/2.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $15.84-3/4 reveals a break above a resistance at $14.71-1/2, the 61.8% level.

The break increases the chance of a rise towards $15.84-3/4.

A drop from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards the wedge.

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.13-3/4

The pullback may end above $14.53. On the daily chart, a more bullish pennant has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $15.76-1/2.

Even though it is not very clear if the current rise is due to an extension of the uptrend, it is clear now that the June 9 high of $15.84-3/4 will be revisited.

