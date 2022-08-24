AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
EU provides €350,000 for flood victims’ families

NNI Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: European Union is providing €350,000 (nearly PKR 76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts of Pakistan.

The aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

“The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings,” said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in Pakistan.

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

“The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time.” The assistance will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance.

This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support, she added.

She further stated that the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls, and children.

