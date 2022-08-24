NAPA pays homage to Nayyara Noor

KARACHI: “Nayyara Noor has left a vacuum in Pakistan’s music world and the nation has only realized this after her demise.” This was stated by Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors, National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

Jawaid Iqbal said Nayyara Noor’s singing was a priceless treasure for Pakistan that deserved more recognition from all concerned quarters, including the government and art circles. She did receive the Pride of Performance Award in 2006 and a Nigar Award for her playback songs in Gharana (1973). She also won Gold Medal Awards at All Pakistan Music Conference concerts.

According to the NAPA Chairman, Nayyara Noor had a wide radius of singing talent but it was not utilized in the manner that it should have.

Nayyara started with Radio Pakistan, Lahore in the 70s and then moved over to Karachi Television but her mellifluous voice took her to great heights in subsequent years. She sang in mehfils and recordings for EMI. Her range included TV and radio programmes, films and national songs.

