AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Life & Style

NAPA pays homage to Nayyara Noor

Press Release Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

KARACHI: “Nayyara Noor has left a vacuum in Pakistan’s music world and the nation has only realized this after her demise.” This was stated by Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors, National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

Jawaid Iqbal said Nayyara Noor’s singing was a priceless treasure for Pakistan that deserved more recognition from all concerned quarters, including the government and art circles. She did receive the Pride of Performance Award in 2006 and a Nigar Award for her playback songs in Gharana (1973). She also won Gold Medal Awards at All Pakistan Music Conference concerts.

According to the NAPA Chairman, Nayyara Noor had a wide radius of singing talent but it was not utilized in the manner that it should have.

Nayyara started with Radio Pakistan, Lahore in the 70s and then moved over to Karachi Television but her mellifluous voice took her to great heights in subsequent years. She sang in mehfils and recordings for EMI. Her range included TV and radio programmes, films and national songs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAPA Nayyara Noor Jawaid Iqbal Gold Medal Awards playback songs Pakistan’s music world

