Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt of court case and summoned him on August 31, reported Aaj News.

The case was registered against Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a speech at a rally.

During a hearing, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon demanded bringing Khan’s statement against state institutions on record.

A three-member bench, comprising of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hussain and Justice Babar Sattar, heard the case.

The bench stated that court proceedings should not be criticised in rallies and said that “if people began targeting court proceedings, it will destabilise the country.”

The bench also called for respecting the dignity of the legal system and expressed concern that a former prime minister made derogatory comments against a female judge.

It also added that failure to take action in the case would encourage the public to criticise court orders in rallies.

On Monday, the IHC initiated contempt proceedings against the former prime minister over the derogatory statement against Chaudhry at a rally in F-9 Park of the federal capital.

The decision was taken in response to the registrar’s note and after consultations with all other judges.

Later on Monday, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar granted protective bail to Khan till Thursday (August 25) in a terrorism case.

The federal capital police booked former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), arguing that his speech was meant to terrorize top police officials and the judiciary so they are unable to perform their functions.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. It stated that country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against accused and exemplary punishment to be meted out.