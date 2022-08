HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Tuesday on fears the US Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 153.73 points, to 19,503.25.

Hong Kong stocks end lower, Shanghai bounces

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 percent, or 1.57 points, to 3,276.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.04 percent, or 0.93 points, to 2,227.38. AFP