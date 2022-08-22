Hong Kong stocks end lower, Shanghai bounces

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday, in line with a global retreat fuelled by concerns about rising interest rates, though mainland Chinese markets were lifted by an interest rate cut by the country’s central bank.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 percent, or 116.05 points, to end at 19,656.98.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.61 percent, or 19.72 points, to 3,277.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.92 percent, or 20.33 points, to 2,228.32.