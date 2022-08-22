AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Hong Kong stocks end lower, Shanghai bounces

AFP Published August 22, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday, in line with a global retreat fuelled by concerns about rising interest rates, though mainland Chinese markets were lifted by an interest rate cut by the country’s central bank.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 percent, or 116.05 points, to end at 19,656.98.

Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.61 percent, or 19.72 points, to 3,277.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.92 percent, or 20.33 points, to 2,228.32.

