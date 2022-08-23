TDAP, FPCCI to organise handicraft expo in Chitral

PESHAWAR: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will jointly host a handicraft exhibition in district Chitral, aiming to promote handmade items and local products.

The decision was made during a meeting between a trader’s delegation led by FPCCI regional coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan and TDAP Director Sabz Ali Khan here on Monday.

The delegation was composed of founding President Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sikandar Khan, executive member Saddam Khan, Secretary Tahir Durrani, executive members of the women chamber president Sumeera Ali and others.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to promotion of leather business in district Charsadda. Participants of the meeting said that Charsadda is famous for its leather products. Therefore, they urged the government and TDAP to play a role for further promotion of the export-oriented leather sector.

The meeting disclosed that a centre for women’s workers would be soon established in Charsadda district.

It was also informed an exhibition will be organised for promotion of products, prominent among ‘Chapal’ (footwear) and women bags, made through leather at local and as well as in the international market.

On occasion, the participants have agreed to organise a ‘Chitral Expo’, with the main purpose to promote locally manufacturing products national and international level and generate employment opportunities for locals.

In the Chitral exhibition, handicrafts, herbs, oils made from local herbs, marble mosaic, kalash clothing, furniture, dry fruits, woolen products etc will be put on display.

Director TDAP Sabz Ali Khan while speaking on the occasion said that the purpose of organizing the Chitral Show is to introduce local products and food items to Pakistan and the rest of world.

Senior official said the Chitral Show will provide employment opportunities to the local people and boost business activities in the district.

There are vast business opportunities in Chitral, Sartaj Ahmad told the meeting.

The FPCCI regional coordinator asked people to take full advantage of these opportunities that were available in district Chitral.

Sartaj Ahmad noted not only is Chitral rich in cultural products, but the food here is completely organic and today has the highest demand for organic food in the world.

