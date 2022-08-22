AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.54%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.4%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -64.8 (-1.49%)
BR30 15,700 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,918 Decreased By -352.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 16,254 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean won leads declines in Asia FX as Fed hawks heighten growth worries

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 11:45am

China’s yuan eased 0.1% to its weakest in almost two years after the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate and mortgage reference rate on Monday, while Indonesia’s rupiah fell on expectations that rates there would stay at record lows.

The general weakness in Asian currencies was cast against broad strength in the greenback as the dollar index struck a two week high after another Federal Reserve official flagged the likelihood of continued aggressive monetary tightening ahead of the central bank’s key Jackson Hole symposium this week.

Comments on Friday by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin about the “urge” among central bankers being towards faster, front-loaded rate increases heightened worries over global growth.

Leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, South Korea’s won slipped 1% to a more than 13-year low, reflecting concerns about the export-focused economy.

While most central banks have been tightening monetary policy to counter inflationary pressures, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) bucked the trend by lowering interest rates to bolster an economy hit by COVID-19 and an ailing property sector.

Maybank analysts expect the PBOC to remain in easing mode as long as the economy is under pressure.

Indian rupee higher on dollar inflows, risk-on sentiment

But Goldman Sachs analysts reckoned the Chinese central bank would be cautious.

“Due to rising food prices and potential spillover effects from developed markets’ monetary policy tightening, the PBOC might not be in a rush to deliver more interest rate cuts in our view,” they said in a note.

Bank Indonesia (BI), one of the few central banks in the region that has yet to begin tightening monetary policy, is expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at a record low when it meets on Tuesday, according to a Reuters poll.

The rupiah weakened 0.2% to 14,890 per dollar at around 0442 GMT, its weakest in two weeks.

The Philippine peso weakened 0.2% and hit its lowest in nearly a month, while Malaysia’s ringgit and Thailand’s baht depreciated 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Singapore’s dollar fell 0.1%.

The country’s core and headline inflation figures, scheduled to release on Tuesday, will help gauge the central bank’s future stance on policy.

While stocks in China gained 0.6% on rate cut there, other share markets in the region slipped. Indonesia’s main index declined 1.1% and Philippines fell 1.6%.

Highlights:

** Thailand’s post-pandemic economy will be in a slow but steady recovery

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 16.9 points to 7.263%

Goldman Sachs Asian currencies South Korean won China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean won leads declines in Asia FX as Fed hawks heighten growth worries

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories