AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,357 Increased By 81.9 (1.92%)
BR30 16,006 Increased By 212.8 (1.35%)
KSE100 43,517 Increased By 645.5 (1.51%)
KSE30 16,460 Increased By 240.5 (1.48%)
Indian rupee higher on dollar inflows, risk-on sentiment

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 12:19pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened against the US currency on Wednesday, led by dollar inflows after the long weekend and an improvement in the overall risk sentiment.

The rupee was trading at 79.33 per US dollar by 0551 GMT, against 79.6550 on Friday. India’s forex and money markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, the healthy risk mood and dip in oil prices “helped rupee make up for last week’s underperformance,” said a trader at a private sector bank.

Last week, rupee was among the worst performing Asian currencies.

Rupee should “run into the familiar” resistance at 79.20 and is more likely to see 79.50 than 79, he added. Indian equities rose on Wednesday on the back of a moderation in inflation rate and decline in oil prices.

Indian rupee posts weekly loss, underperforms in Asia

India’s benchmark gauge, the BSE Sensex, climbed to its highest level since April. Foreign investors have bought more than $2.5 billion of Indian shares so far this month.

Other Asian equity indexes advanced, while US futures were almost flat.

Oil prices slipped for the third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the Brent crude futures to their lowest level since February. Worries over an economic slowdown and the prospects of a US Iran deal that could boost supplies are impacting demand for oil.

The dollar index inched lower just ahead of the release of minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting.

Traders will parse the minutes for cues on the size of rate hike at the September meeting.

