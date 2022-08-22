Palm oil may test resistance at 4,269 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,269 ringgit per tonne, as it has managed to hover above a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne.

The stabilization of the price suggests a completed correction from the Aug. 12 high of 4,495 ringgit.

The contract may bounce towards the range of 4,269-4,452 ringgit.

A fall below 4,000 ringgit could confirm the extension of the correction towards 3,717-3,857 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a support at 4,070 ringgit, around which a spinning top appeared.

Palm extends gains on rival oils’ strength, weaker ringgit

This pattern also suggests a completion of the fall.

However, the following move looks a bit unclear, as wave pattern and a rising channel send conflicting signals.

A strong rise towards 4,331 ringgit indicates an extension of the uptrend, while a fall towards 3,891 ringgit could confirm the progress of a wave (5) towards 3,522 ringgit.