AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.39%)
AVN 82.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.34%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.14%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.25%)
OGDC 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.14%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 15,718 Decreased By -263 (-1.65%)
KSE100 42,947 Decreased By -323.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,263 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh rate hike worries

AFP Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 01:10pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on renewed fears of interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.47 percent, or 135.83 points, to 28,794.50, while the broader Topix index lost 0.10 percent, or 1.93 points, to end at 1,992.59.

The dollar stood at 137.22 yen, against 136.93 yen seen Friday in New York.

With an annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, coming up this week, investors are likely to refrain from “aggressively pursuing” gains, Okasan Online Securities said.

Rekindled concerns over rate hikes added to the cautious mood, after Fed speakers made comments that investors took to mean a slowdown in rate hikes may not be forthcoming after all.

Last week, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated his calls for another 0.75 percentage point hike, while San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said that raising rates by 50 or 75 basis points in September would be “reasonable”.

“While we may be close to the end of the beginning of the current tightening cycle, we are still a long way from the end,” senior FX strategist Rodrigo Catril from National Australia Bank said.

Some investors bought back, however, after China’s central bank trimmed its key rates in an attempt to boost the world’s second-largest economy, Daiwa Securities said.

SoftBank Group dropped 0.43 percent to 5,739 yen, Sony Group slid 0.58 percent to 11,930 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slumped 0.40 percent to 85,210 yen.

Tokyo stocks close higher as yen loses value

Hino Motors was down 3.53 percent at 629 yen after the company said it would suspend shipments of its small truck Hino Dutro while announcing that an additional 76,694 vehicles had been affected by an engine data falsification scandal.

Shares in Hino’s parent company Toyota were unchanged at 2,150, while its rivals were mixed, with Honda closing up 0.27 percent at 3,723 yen but Nissan slipping 0.37 percent to 534.2 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh rate hike worries

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories