Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to allocate the band of 700 MHz for adoption of 5G services in the country, it is learnt.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has evaluated the following bands for adoption of 5G services as low bands, mid bands and high bands: (a) 700 MHz; (b) 2.3 GHz; (c) 2.6 GHz; (d) 3.5 GHz; (e) MiIIi8meter wave bands; (f) C-Band (3.6-4.2) GHz and (g) Unlicensed Backhaul Frequency bands (P2P & P2MP). The Ministry has drafted “Framework for Frequency Spectrum re-farming” to manage the spectrum dynamically and make it available for newer applications such as 4G, 5G, broadband wireless access, digital broadcasting, etc.

As per the Telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.1, Spectrum will be re-farmed where its current use is not in the best social and economic interests of Pakistan, it is underutilized, used inefficiently or its use is inconsistent with international allocations. Incumbent users/licensees, as per the details of this framework, will vacate their spectrum assignments in a particular band either partially or completely so that the band may be allocated to other users.

Spectrum reframing is a combination of administrative, financial and technical measures aimed at removing equipment of the existing frequency assignments either completely or partially from a particular frequency band. The frequency band may then be allocated to the same or different services.

CPEC: JWG to help launch 5G in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)/ PEMRA and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) will recommend to MOIT&T the requirement to reframe any given frequency band. MOIT&T, PTA/PEMRA and FAB may discuss the subject spectrum reframing with the incumbent user.

As per Telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.4, federal government, through MoIT&T, will decide to re-farm any spectrum and such decision will be affected through a policy directive. The policy directive shall include: a. Spectrum to be re-farmed e.g. 700 MHz b. Constitution of “Spectrum Reframing Committee” comprising of MOIT&T, FAB, PTA/PEMRA and incumbent user. Federal Government may opt for any other member which it considers appropriate at that time. c. Authorization to PTA/PEMRA for hiring an independent reputed expert/consultant (if required) to carry out a detailed subject analysis and present recommendations to the Committee.

The main ToRs of the Committee/Consultant may include the following: a. Estimate the value of the re-farmed spectrum using the valuation method to be adopted (for government users only). b. To estimate the compensation cost of reframing (for government users only). c. Quantum of spectrum to be re-farmed in the approved band e.g. 700 MHz. d. To determine timeline for re-framing. e. Seek the input from relevant stakeholders.

Committee shall submit its final recommendations to the Federal Government through the MOIT&T within three (3) months (if 3rd party consultation is not required). If 3rd party consultation is required, then appropriate time will be added to engage the consultant.

The Committee will regularly monitor the implementation status of the spectrum reframing process as per the approved timelines. The recommendations of the Committee as approved by the Federal Government shall be binding for the incumbent user.

PTA/FAB shall implement the re-farming process for the users and PTA licensees. PEMRA/FAB shall implement the re-farming process for the users and PEMRA licensees.

The licensees may opt for new advanced services in the assigned band. However, any change of technology by a licensee will be evaluated/allowed by concerned regulator with intimation to FAB. In case of any concern of Member of the Board with respect to the frequency spectrum, FAB will share with the concerned regulator within 15 working days and inform the Members of the Board accordingly.

Spectrum Rationalization cases, i.e. relocation of licensees within the same frequency range, will be implemented through joint working between concerned regulatory body and FAB. For all the re-farming cases (except iii above), an advance notice of the proposed changes shall be issued to the existing users/licensees by the concerned regulator enabling them to plan and implement any consequent changes.

The use of frequency spectrum can be revoked through the mutual consent between the user/licensee and the concerned regulator, i.e. PTA or PEMRA. PTA/PEMRA will finalize the modalities and regulatory measures for the remaining period of the license.

After FAB approval, PTA/PEMRA may grant a new license to any other operator in the already assigned frequency spectrum to the incumbent (which may include the Satellite operator, broadcasting operator etc.), prior to the expiry of the existing use/license/ authorization on co-existence basis. Incumbent user will be consulted during this process.

However, PTA/PEMRA shall restrict the new licensees by requiring them not to cause harmful interference to incumbents. If a specific frequency band which is announced by the Federal Government for reframing; is sub-judice in court of law, then Federal Government will make all efforts for timely resolution of such cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022