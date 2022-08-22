SIU arrests 3 members of ‘Khuzdari’ gang

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi on Sunday announced arresting three members of motorcycle snatcher ‘Khuzdari’ gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, the arrested were identified as Dhani Bux, Waseem Akram and Aslam.

They used to snatch new motorcycles from citizens on gunpoint in different parts of the city. Police recovered two snatched motorcycles and 3 pistols along with rounds from their possession.