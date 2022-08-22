AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
AIOU to close admissions today

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 22 (Monday) as the last day of admissions in merit-based programs including certificate courses, BS, MBA, MS/MPhil, and Ph.D. offered in semester autumn, 2022.

According to AIOU, the prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

The online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS, 1.5 and 2.5 year MBA (New Scheme) programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in the university’s academic complex from August 26-31, 2022.

First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for the first and second merit lists will be September 9 and September 16 respectively.

