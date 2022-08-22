AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.17%)
EPCL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
MLCF 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.74%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
TRG 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.61%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,283 Decreased By -51.5 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,765 Decreased By -215.5 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,000 Decreased By -270.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,286 Decreased By -112.8 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia.

Kishida took a PCR test “after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough” from Saturday evening, an official from the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan told AFP.

Reports in local media including public broadcaster NHK said he may now attend the August 27-28 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) remotely.

Japan has logged record Covid-19 cases in recent days, although its total death toll from the disease is far lower than many other countries, at 36,780.

The 65-year-old Kishida, who took office in October, had his fourth vaccine shot earlier this month.

He has been on holiday with his family and was due to return to work on Monday.

Japan has never imposed a strict lockdown, and anti-infection measures mainly targeting bar and restaurant opening hours were lifted in March across the country.

The nation’s borders have partially reopened although tourists are still banned unless they are on organised group trips.

Tokyo has partnered with African countries since 1993 to hold TICAD around every five years.

At the upcoming meeting, Japan will strongly support “African-led development” with a focus on economy, society, and peace and stability, a Japanese foreign ministry briefing document said.

Japan would also contribute to enhancing food security in Africa to address the food crisis which had worsened due to the situation in Ukraine, the document said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Covid-19 Japan PM tests positive for Covid19

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories