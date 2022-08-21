Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has issued notification allowing release of goods imported in violation of SRO and landed at port with penalty.

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

According to the notification, pursuant to the decision of the federal cabinet the federal government in terms of paragraph 20 of the Import Policy Order 2022 has allowed release of all those consignments/shipments which have been imported in violation of the SRO 598(1)/2022 of May 19, 2022 and landed at any Pakistani port, subject to payment of surcharge, as per the following details: (i) to release those held up consignments, except auto CBU, mobile phones CBU and home appliances CBU, which landed after June 30, 2022 and on or before July 31, 2022 subject to payment of 25 percent surcharge, and 35 percent surcharge for those consignments which arrived after 31 July 2022; (ii) to release held up consignments of auto CBU, mobile phones CBU and home appliances CBU which landed after June 30, 2022 and on or before July 31, 2022 subject to payment of 100 percent surcharge; and (iii) surcharge shall be imposed on assessed value of the goods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022