AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Muhammad Ali Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

KARACHI: The clearance of hundreds of containers, stuck at ports under SRO 598/22 dated 19-5-2022, has become a mystery even after the go-ahead for their release, given by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC).

According to the details, the clearance of around 300 containers loaded with different goods including aerated water, juices, chandeliers, cosmetics, fish products, travelling bags, footwear, ice creams, tissue papers, chocolates, and others were stopped after the issuance of SRO 598/22 dated 19-5-2022 to curtail the import bill.

Later, the MoC issued an office memorandum, stating that the MOC has decided to allow the release of all those consignments, imported in violation of the SRO 598(I)/2022 dated May 19, 2022, and are pending customs clearance, provided the consignments had landed at any port across the country on or before June 30, 2022, subject to payment of a surcharge to be imposed on the C&F value of goods, which is between 5 to 15 percent.

Consequently, Pakistan Customs has also followed the MoC instructions and allowed the release of all those consignments, which are pending customs clearance at any port across the country.

Moreover, the customs department is also facilitating the importers in waiving all delay and detention charges on all pending consignments landed at any port of the country from May 19, 2022, to June 30, 2022. However, the clearance of all stuck containers landed at any port of the country from May 19, 2022, to June 30, 2022, is still pending, despite all the efforts. When contacted, Arshad Khurshid General Secretary, Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), acknowledged the efforts of the customs department to ensure maximum facilitation in waiving all delay and detention charges on all pending consignments.

Ban on luxury goods’ import: Customs urged to release blocked shipments of IT traders

He held the commercial banks responsible for the delays in the clearance of these containers, saying that banks were not retiring the import documents against the payment to curtail the outflow of foreign exchange from the country.

He said that although there was no such official circular issued by the central bank, the commercial banks were refusing to retire the import documents with the rationale that they had no instruction from the central bank to retire the import documents, causing delays in the clearance of stuck containers. He also urged the concerned authority to evolve the defer payment mechanism for the immediate release of these consignments.

On the hand, bank sources depicted a different picture of the delays in the clearance of these containers, saying that following the sharp rupee devaluation during the last two months, the importers were reluctant to pay the currency difference; hence, the import documents were not being retired.

They said that importers, who at that time had fixed the exchange rate, were now releasing their consignments while the rest of the others were seeking government intervention for the purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ministry of commerce PAKISTAN CUSTOMS import bill KCAA containers clearance

Comments

1000 characters

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories