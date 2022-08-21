AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UHS develops system to monitor efficiency of clinical programmes

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:58am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has developed a Post Graduate Management System (PGMS) for monitoring the MS, MD, and MDS clinical programs across Punjab.

Under the system, trainees and supervisors will be connected to the online portal. This system will act as a dashboard on which the university and supervisors will be able to review the performance and training of their trainees. A mobile app for this system will also be launched. A pilot run of the postgraduate management system will be made in September.

This portal has been developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore has set the target of making the online portal fully operational by the end of this year. This system will work under the auspices of the UHS Medical Education Department headed by Dr. Khalid Rahim Khan. In this online system, alerts will also be issued to students and supervisors at each stage of training.

UHS VC Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the PGMS system was a part of his reform program for the university. He added that MD, MS, and MDS programs were being run in 27 institutes in which 3000 students were registered. He said that 800 trainees were added to these programs every year. An electronic database was much needed to review the educational activities and progress of the trainees. Curricula and training programs of all courses would also be available in this database he stated adding that for the first time, a time frame had been prepared for the research projects of the trainee doctors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

University of Health Sciences Post Graduate Management System clinical programmes

Comments

1000 characters

UHS develops system to monitor efficiency of clinical programmes

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

Miftah again explains why import ban was lifted

Import value of Afghanistan coal fixed at USD140/mt

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

PML-N’s Tarar says Elahi exacting revenge

Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to be promulgated soon

Read more stories