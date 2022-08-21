UHS develops system to monitor efficiency of clinical programmes

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has developed a Post Graduate Management System (PGMS) for monitoring the MS, MD, and MDS clinical programs across Punjab.

Under the system, trainees and supervisors will be connected to the online portal. This system will act as a dashboard on which the university and supervisors will be able to review the performance and training of their trainees. A mobile app for this system will also be launched. A pilot run of the postgraduate management system will be made in September.

This portal has been developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore has set the target of making the online portal fully operational by the end of this year. This system will work under the auspices of the UHS Medical Education Department headed by Dr. Khalid Rahim Khan. In this online system, alerts will also be issued to students and supervisors at each stage of training.

UHS VC Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the PGMS system was a part of his reform program for the university. He added that MD, MS, and MDS programs were being run in 27 institutes in which 3000 students were registered. He said that 800 trainees were added to these programs every year. An electronic database was much needed to review the educational activities and progress of the trainees. Curricula and training programs of all courses would also be available in this database he stated adding that for the first time, a time frame had been prepared for the research projects of the trainee doctors.

