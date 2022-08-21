AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Nicole Theriot assumes charge as US consul general for Karachi

Press Release Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:37am

KARACHI: Nicole Theriot assumed responsibility as the Consul General of US Consulate General Karachi on Saturday.

Most recently, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires at US Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti from July 2020-July 2022. She has served as the Director for Immigration and Visa Security at the US National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President (2019-2020), the Senior Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Overseas Citizens Services (OCS) in the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs (2018-2019), Political Counselor at US Embassy Kabul (2017-2018), Consul General at US Consulate Casablanca, Morocco (2014-2017), and Supervisory Regional Consular Officer assisting 102 consular sections worldwide (2012-2014).

Her previous diplomatic assignments include Political Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan, Consular Chief for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Deputy Consular Chief in Baghdad, Iraq, Visa Chief in Montreal, Canada, Consular Officer in Paris, France, and Information Officer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nicole began her career with the US Department of State as an intern at US Embassy Nairobi, Kenya in 1997. She also served as Staff Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Maura Harty at the Department of State from 2004-2005.

Nicole holds numerous US Department of State awards, including Superior Honor Awards for her work on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan (2018) and her assistance to US citizens in the Eastern Caribbean (2010). Nicole is a Career Member of the US Department of State’s Senior Foreign Service, Class of Officer-Counselor.

Consul General Theriot looks forward to celebrating with the people of Pakistan the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. She will continue to pursue our joint goal of enhancing US-Pakistan bilateral partnerships in trade, investment, clean energy, health, security, education, and other priority areas in our shared interest.

