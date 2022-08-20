AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Lahore court issues non-bailable warrants for 12 PML-N MPAs

NNI Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

LAHORE: A court of judicial magistrate in Lahore issued on Friday non-bailable arrest warrants of 12 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

The MPAs were accused of creating pandemonium in the Punjab Assembly during the election of the Chief Minister.

The court has issued warrants for: Special Assistant to PM Attauallah Tarar; Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan; Malik Ghulam Habib Awan; Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari; Mirza Javed; Saiful Mulook Khokhar; Pir Khizar Hayat Khagga; Raja Sagheer Ahmed; Abdul Rauf; Pir Ashraf Rasool; Bilal Farooq Tarar; and Rana Mannan Khan. Qila Gujjar Singh police, where the case against the PML-N leaders is registered, had approached the court for their arrest. The police had claimed that the PML-N leaders were not appearing before the authorities for investigation despite being summoned multiple times.

Shortly after the court order, the police raided the residence of Rana Mashhood in Lahore.

They, however, could not nab him.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has condemned the act. Punjab government is using police for personal vendetta, said Hamza.

Attaullah Tarar said that including his younger brother Bilal Farooq Tarar’s name in the warrant is probably Pervaiz Elahi’s way showing appreciation to all the favours that his elders have done for him.

Tarar called the case laughable and vowed to face political victimization.

