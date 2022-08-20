AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

A lion must always be in its exclusive domain

Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

EDITORIAL: When you release a bird from the cage it doesn’t say ‘thank you’; it just flies away. The cage to the bird was prison where it was kept by force, and as no human would like to be in any prison the birds too want their freedom. And so is the case with all wild animals. In the company of humans they symbolize ecological stability. This planet Earth is as much their real estate as of humans. But that unfortunately is no more the case.

The humans have captured them, put them behind bars called zoos and derive pleasure from their presence in cages. And when the cages in the zoos get over-populated some of the animals are put on auction. On August 10 the World Lion Day, the authorities of Lahore zoo had planned to put on sale as many as 12 lions to “save space” and meet zoo’s growing expenses. But later on, the zoo management shelved the plan, as these lions were to be bought by private zoo-keepers where it believed the animals don’t get fair treatment.

Otherwise, there is no law to prohibit the possession of a wild imported animal. It is no more a concern of government authorities that animals are in prisons; its only concern is that privately-owned wildlife animals live in poor conditions. Of the 14 zoos in Pakistan, four are owned privately. Since keeping lions or tigers at home is a status symbol the sale/purchase of animal life is a roaring business in today’s Pakistan.

Love for wildlife and respect for its freedom in Pakistan is diminishing by the day. What to talk of letting the wildlife flourish in its own environments it is ferociously hunted, imprisoned and even sold out to foreign animal-hunters. The annual auction for visiting bustards and mountain goats is part of the government moves to earn foreign exchange, required for import of luxury items and delicious chocolate.

All of this must stop. It is heartening to note that concerned authorities are planning to impose a ban on keeping wildlife animals privately. “We are also planning for repartition wildlife animals to suitable countries for their rehabilitation,” says Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi. But it is only a baby step towards ensuring peaceful existence of wildlife which is already under threat of extinction.

Let Pakistan take the gigantic step towards securing existence of wildlife by winding up the zoos and let their inhabitants move to game reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. It would be a greater fun to see the lion in its exclusive domain than in someone’s cage or prison.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

import of luxury items Salman Sufi Wildlife World Lion Day

Comments

1000 characters

A lion must always be in its exclusive domain

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

German dependence on China growing

Budget deficit target missed

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Read more stories