AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Naila Kiani becomes first Pak woman to summit 3 peaks

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

LAHORE: The Dubai-based banker by profession and mother of two, Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani female climber to summit three 8000+ peaks in her first attempt.

BARD Foundation held an event at the Lahore Press Club to highlight Naila Kiani’s experience during her two-month long mountaineering feat. Her original expedition commenced in June 2022 from Skardu, where she was accompanied by Sirbaz Khan & Suhail Sakhi, as she summited K2 and Gasherbrum I.

Speaking on the occasion, Naila said, “It’s very important to have a strong support system during times like this and I’m proud that my nation, my fellow climbing community and the BARD Foundation, did not fail me. The foundation’s unconditional faith in my endeavours is proof of its vision to enable the Pakistani sports ecosystem. Even though this was one of the most difficult challenges I’ve undertaken, I pledge to continue to take on more mountaineering adventures and encourage aspiring climbers to experience this amazing quest for them.”

Mehreen Dawood said, “Naila has inspired and motivated women across the nation to pursue their sports careers with zeal. She has also promoted gender equality in the sports community and proven, through her conviction, that women can surpass any challenge in their path. The foundation encouraged by Naila’s success will continue to nurture young athletes so that they can be stars for Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

K2 BARD Foundation Naila Kiani first Pak woman

Comments

1000 characters

Naila Kiani becomes first Pak woman to summit 3 peaks

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

German dependence on China growing

Budget deficit target missed

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Read more stories