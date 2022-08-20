Naila Kiani becomes first Pak woman to summit 3 peaks

LAHORE: The Dubai-based banker by profession and mother of two, Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani female climber to summit three 8000+ peaks in her first attempt.

BARD Foundation held an event at the Lahore Press Club to highlight Naila Kiani’s experience during her two-month long mountaineering feat. Her original expedition commenced in June 2022 from Skardu, where she was accompanied by Sirbaz Khan & Suhail Sakhi, as she summited K2 and Gasherbrum I.

Speaking on the occasion, Naila said, “It’s very important to have a strong support system during times like this and I’m proud that my nation, my fellow climbing community and the BARD Foundation, did not fail me. The foundation’s unconditional faith in my endeavours is proof of its vision to enable the Pakistani sports ecosystem. Even though this was one of the most difficult challenges I’ve undertaken, I pledge to continue to take on more mountaineering adventures and encourage aspiring climbers to experience this amazing quest for them.”

Mehreen Dawood said, “Naila has inspired and motivated women across the nation to pursue their sports careers with zeal. She has also promoted gender equality in the sports community and proven, through her conviction, that women can surpass any challenge in their path. The foundation encouraged by Naila’s success will continue to nurture young athletes so that they can be stars for Pakistan.”

