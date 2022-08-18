Miftah announces to remove import restrictions, but with a caveat

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that the government has decided to remove the ban on imports of all products, a restriction that was imposed to control the outflow of dollars and arrest the rupee's massive decline in value.

“As it is a requirement of the international community, we will remove ban on imports,” said Miftah while addressing a press conference alongside coordinator to the PM on economy, Bilal Azhar Kayani, and Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal, in Islamabad.

“However, the government would impose such regulatory duties (RD) that these goods will not enter Pakistan as finished goods. We would impose the maximum permissible regulatory duty.

“Regulatory duty could be in the range of 400-600% or even higher for some sectors, as the country does not have enough dollars, and the government would prioritise the purchase of wheat, edible oil, cotton over smartphones and cars,” he said.

Miftah said heavy duty rates would be imposed on the import of CBUs (Completely Built up Units) including autos, mobile phones, and other luxury items.

“This would allow imports to be maintained.

“Our goal is to comply with the agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organisations, while keeping the import numbers in check,” he said.

"Secondly, we have complied with issues pertaining to electricity rates. We will not give any non-funded subsides, in order to meet the budget deficit target of Rs153 billion."

Miftah added that the government has revised its taxation target from the retail sector, taking it to Rs27 billion as compared to the previous target of Rs42 billion.

“We would introduce an ordinance, under which the fixed tax on the retail sector would be removed, but a variable tax including a 5% sales tax and 7.5% income tax would remain in place for the coming three months on all retailers,” he said, adding that this would remain for retailers consuming 0-50 units, and would increase slab-wise.

“This would be implemented from October 1,” he said.

Meanwhile, the finance minister added that Pakistan has met all prior actions of the IMF ahead of the Executive Board scheduled to meet on August 29.

“The IMF told us that there is a funding gap of $4 billion. It wanted us to increase our foreign exchange reserves by $6.5 billion. Fortunately, we have met the $4 billion funding thanks to three friendly countries,” he said.

"China has offered assistance, and have told us that they would re-roll the $2 billion. Similarly, Saudi Arabia has said that they would roll over upcoming loans. Pakistan's funding requirement has been met."

More to follow