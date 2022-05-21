Import ban: Commerce ministry notifies list of 38 items

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has issued a list of 38 items whose import has been banned from May 19, 2022.

The Commerce Ministry has issued SRO598 of 2022 to amend the Import Policy Order on Friday.

The SRO has specified 800 Pakistan Customs Tariff Headings (PCT) headings of banned items in 33 categories.

According to the list, ban has been imposed on the import of mobile phones CBU, home appliances, cosmetics, crockery, pet food, private weapons and ammunition, shoes, chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers), headphones and loudspeakers, doors and window frames, travelling bags and suitcases, sanitary ware, carpets (except from Afghanistan), tissue paper, furniture, shampoos, automobiles (CBU), luxury mattresses and sleeping bags, bathroom ware/toiletries, heaters/blowers, sunglasses, kitchenware, cigarettes, shaving goods, luxury leather apparel, musical instruments, saloon items like hairdryers and decoration/ornamental articles.

The Commerce Ministry has also imposed a ban on the import of confectionery, jams and jelly, fish and frozen fish, sauces, ketchup etc, fruits and dry fruits (except from Afghanistan), preserved fruits, cornflakes, frozen meat, juices, pasta, aerated water, ice cream and chocolates (in retail packing).

However, the prohibition under this order shall not apply on the imports in Pak rupees or imports through the barter mechanism through land routes.

The imports of products listed shall remain prohibited regardless of their import status elsewhere in the Import Policy Order 2022, the notification added.

