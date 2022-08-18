AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

Losses by floods in Balochistan: Survey will begin from 20th, PM told

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed on Wednesday that a joint survey by the PDMA and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would be started from 20th August from Balochistan to gather data of the casualties and losses by the floods.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting regarding relief operations in flood-affected areas. The meeting was informed about the joint survey that the survey will collect the data of people killed, injured, destroyed houses, shops, crops and livestock killed during the flood.

This will ensure transparency, improvement and speed in the rehabilitation works. The meeting was further informed that this survey will be done first in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and it will be started from August 20, 2022.

The completion of the survey would be ensured on September 22, 2022. Apart from this, the immediate financial assistance given by Benazir Income Support Program will be distributed under the biometric system which will be supervised by the NDMA. The prime minister issued instructions to ensure immediate implementation of all these measures.

Federal Ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Mehmood, Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting. Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamarul Zaman Kaira participated in the video link meeting.

