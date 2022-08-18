AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gill approaches IHC against his physical remand

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the local court’s decision of granting his two-day physical remand in the sedition case.

The PTI leader moved the petition through his lawyers, Shoaib Shaheen and Faisal Fareed advocate and cited additional sessions judge, East Islamabad, the State, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, SSP (Investigation), Islamabad (Head of JIT), and others as respondents.

He adopted on the petition that the impugned order is illegal, unlawful, and baseless, and the FIR itself is a “pack of lies” and it is registered on the behalf of the incumbent government to settle political score with the applicant party, the PTI and its leadership including its chairman Imran Khan.

He contended that the order of the area magistrate was well reasoned and detailed as the need for further physical remand had not been found keeping in view the facts of the case.

“That it was clearly mentioned in the order of the area Magistrate that no recovery whatsoever was needed as the alleged phone call was made using landline”, said the petitioner.

Gill’s counsel argued that the superior courts have held that no remand can be granted to the police on flimsy and vague grounds and the reasons mentioned by the police for grant of remand were nothing but immaterial.

He mentioned that as per the record of the case and the grounds agitated by the police it is floating on the surface that the investigation has been completed and the need for physical remand is a futile exercise.

He maintained that it is a sacred duty of a court while granting remand to satisfy himself and liberty of a person cannot be curtailed merely on the request of the police and wishes of the prosecution.

The lawyer further said that the FIR is a result of mala fide adding padding of the respondents who have registered a FIR to show their loyalty to the incumbent high-ups.

“A bare perusal of the FIR, itself reveals that no offence under the above-mentioned allegation is made out against the petitioner. The contents of FIR are concocted, false and frivolous”, said the petitioner’s lawyer.

He contended that the registration of FIR is patently illegal and politically motivated and it has been registered on ill will and on unlawful pressure to satisfy the malicious political agenda by the incumbent government.

Therefore, he prayed that the impugned order dated 17-08-2022 passed by learned ASJ Islamabad East, whereby, the physical remand of the petitioner has been granted to the police may kindly be set aside being illegal, unlawful, void ab intio, and coram non judice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahbaz Gill Islamabad High Court FIR Shoaib Shaheen

Comments

1000 characters

Gill approaches IHC against his physical remand

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories