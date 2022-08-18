PARTLY FACETIOUS: UK suffering from extended summer…

“Daddy left the meeting during the discussion by the party on raising the price of petrol, so tweeted Maryam Nawaz.”

“London is the new Lahore.”

“Where did that come from?”

“Well, the UK is suffering from an extended summer with severe heat and monsoon type rains, flooding large parts of the country, the price of fuel and food is now too high for thousands of Britons and the fault dear Brutus is not in their stars but in their leadership’s poodle-like support for US policy to sanction Russia which is at the cost of their own public, the roads are breaking up due to the weather and it’s too hot and…”

“Right and the houses in UK are not equipped for this kind of heat, many don’t even have fans and…”

“Hey if you think the Sharif residence in London doesn’t have air conditioners by now and fans and…”

“I am sure they do, but let me finish…you know during monsoons we always face a gastro-enteritis endemic. And its spread in London too, including the posh Mayfair. Nawaz Sharif, susceptible to the disease in any case due to previous bouts with the disease had to leave the meeting because he had gastro-enteritis.”

“For your information if he had to dash off to the toilet you and I both know that the rest of the PML-N leadership would have stood up at full mast to await his return and…”

“Right, but one question. The outgoing UK Prime Minister is going to deport all prospective emigrants to Rwanda, a place not known for luxuries…”

“Nawaz Sharif has money, those who will be deported have no money.”

“Right the Brits know where their bread is better buttered, I mean no cheap margarine for them.”

“It saddened me to see that Sharif Junior aint gonna be supported by Sharif Senior Most even in party meetings — I mean there was the niece constantly undermining Uncle and now we have the Brother publicly undermining him and this is apart from the Man Without a Portfolio and the Man Who Shall Remain nameless and Parveen Rashid and.…”

“But you know why? They don’t want Shehbaz Sharif to get comfortable on the seat…”

“Right, Shehbaz Sharif is to his brother Nawaz Sharif what UK and indeed Europe is to the US?”

“Well put so how can he pay the two back?”

“I hear Rwanda is open to a deal with Pakistan and maybe willing to do so at deferred payment…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

