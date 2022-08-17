Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD warns of urban flooding, water-logging across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday warned of urban flooding and water logging in urban and rural areas of Pakistan amid the ongoing spell of torrential monsoon rains.

In a statement, it predicted heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan from August 17 to 19.

“Due to heavy rains, there is a risk of flooding in the urban areas of Sindh while other low-lying areas could be submerged in water,” it said. “Low-lying areas of Balochistan are also likely to be inundated along with flooding of local rivers.”

The PMD also flagged the risk of flooding in the rain-fed and other rivers of South Punjab and lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The met office stated that the monsoon low-pressure area continued to persist over eastern Sindh.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall may create water-logging/urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allayar districts, the statement said.

Moreover, Dadu, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts would also witness heavy downpour, said the PMD.

Heavy falls may trigger flash flooding/ hill torrents in local nullahs of Zhob, Pishin, Chaman, Qilla Saifulla, Loralai, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Ziarat, Pishin, Khuzdar, Musakhel, Lasbella, Kalat, Quetta, Mastung and Ziarat during the forecast period.

“The ongoing wet spell over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan will become intense during 18-20 August which might trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream,” the PMD said.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub distts of Balochistan and Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.

In July, Karachi witnessed urban flooding due to monsoon rains that created havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas was suspended.

Over 500 feeders of K-Electric tripped but the power supplier managed to get the majority of them back online.