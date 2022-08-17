PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Bush Bazaar in Kabul

“I wanted to gift…”

“To whom? If you want to gift anything to The Khan then please be ready to find it on the market again…”

“Oh! Does it get stolen from Bani Gala? In Kabul there is the ‘Bush market’ where Americans would go to repurchase their stolen items — there were computers and…and just for men hair dye and…”

“You are kidding right? Just for men hair dye?”

“Nope I am not kidding — tubes upon tubes were found in the Bush market when the allies were in Afghanistan! And no snide remarks about the huge market for that product amongst our political elite please!”

“Anyway gifts don’t get stolen from The Khan’s residence, they are put on the market and as an economist I would like to inform The Khan that the value of money constantly declines while that of an asset may not and so he should retain the…”

“I reckon if I gifted The Khan Just for men hair dye it may be used for the purpose meant and..….”

“Hey back off! Once you gift someone he or she is not legally bound to keep it. What if you gifted Nawaz Sharif…”

“He doesn’t lack rupees or pounds or dollars but an expensive gift he will keep — an expensive piece of jewelry he may give it to one of his children or their offspring….”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib is a true entrepreneur he prefers immoveable gifts and…”

“Didn’t he keep those bullet proof cars from the now deceased Libyan leader Qaddafi…”

“Yes, but they are parked in Bilawal Houses throughout the country and they don’t move that much so…”

“Don’t be facetious but what would you like to gift The Khan?”

“Advice.”

“Oh keep that my friend, advice is one thing none of the three national leaders take from anyone especially from a Tom, Dick or Harry…”

“If that is a reference to his concerns about US officials then let me state for the record that I am not even a green card holder and my pet name maybe Harry but my real name is Haroon.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

