AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Bush Bazaar in Kabul

“I wanted to gift…” “To whom? If you want to gift anything to The Khan then please be ready to find it on...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

“I wanted to gift…”

“To whom? If you want to gift anything to The Khan then please be ready to find it on the market again…”

“Oh! Does it get stolen from Bani Gala? In Kabul there is the ‘Bush market’ where Americans would go to repurchase their stolen items — there were computers and…and just for men hair dye and…”

“You are kidding right? Just for men hair dye?”

“Nope I am not kidding — tubes upon tubes were found in the Bush market when the allies were in Afghanistan! And no snide remarks about the huge market for that product amongst our political elite please!”

“Anyway gifts don’t get stolen from The Khan’s residence, they are put on the market and as an economist I would like to inform The Khan that the value of money constantly declines while that of an asset may not and so he should retain the…”

“I reckon if I gifted The Khan Just for men hair dye it may be used for the purpose meant and..….”

“Hey back off! Once you gift someone he or she is not legally bound to keep it. What if you gifted Nawaz Sharif…”

“He doesn’t lack rupees or pounds or dollars but an expensive gift he will keep — an expensive piece of jewelry he may give it to one of his children or their offspring….”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib is a true entrepreneur he prefers immoveable gifts and…”

“Didn’t he keep those bullet proof cars from the now deceased Libyan leader Qaddafi…”

“Yes, but they are parked in Bilawal Houses throughout the country and they don’t move that much so…”

“Don’t be facetious but what would you like to gift The Khan?”

“Advice.”

“Oh keep that my friend, advice is one thing none of the three national leaders take from anyone especially from a Tom, Dick or Harry…”

“If that is a reference to his concerns about US officials then let me state for the record that I am not even a green card holder and my pet name maybe Harry but my real name is Haroon.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Bush Bazaar in Kabul

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Bush Bazaar in Kabul

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories