Aug 17, 2022
Pakistan

Governor for increasing country’s exports: Political parties should make ‘Charter of Economy’: Governor

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for increasing the country’s exports to stabilize the economy, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Tuesday that the country is currently facing economic challenges and other problems, but we should not lose hope.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association (PIAF) led by its Chairman Fahimur Rehman Sehgal, the Governor said it is need of the hour to put the country's economy on its feet. Terming political stability vital for economic stability, he said that continuity of economic policies is very important for the development, so all political parties should make a ‘Charter of Economy.’

We all have to play our role in the development of the country, he said. He said there is a need to strengthen the links between the academia and the industry. He said that businessmen should also be consulted while making government policies.

During the meeting, the people associated with different businesses apprised the governor of the problems faced by them. The delegation members informed the governor about demurrage, infrastructure, taxes and other issues.

The Governor assured the delegation that the recommendations for solving their problems will be sent to the concerned departments.

PIAF Muhammad Balighur Rehman Fahimur Rehman Sehgal

