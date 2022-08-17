Senate body terms PNSC chairman’s refusal to vacate office ‘unlawful act’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs termed the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) chairman’s refusal to vacate the office for a sitting Admiral, recently appointed by the prime minister as the chairman of the PNSC, as a “criminal offense”, and maintained non-compliance of the prime minister's order as “ criminal offence”, who also went for procuring two vessels worth $ 42.75 million despite the opposition by this committee as well as the Maritime Affairs Ministry.

The committee termed the act as undermining the cabinet and the parliament by the chairman PNSC and directed the ministry to curtail his administrative power.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held here on Tuesday with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair.

The committee was informed that the chairman PNSC has filed a petition against the cabinet’s decision. However, when the court decision was read out before the committee by the secretary of the ministry, it was observed by both the committee as well as by the ministry, that there is no mention of the stay order. The chairman should hand over the charge, the committee observed.

Senator Rubina expressed resentment over the PNSC Chairman Rizwan Ahmed's refusal to vacate the office for Admiral Jawad Ahmed, recently appointed by the prime minister as the Chairman of the PNSC and maintained that non-compliance of the prime minister's order is a criminal offence and henceforth refused to take briefing from him.

The officials of the PNSC informed the committee that recently on the instructions of the former chairman, the PNSC bought two vessels worth $ 42.75 million which were 14.5 years old and can be further used for the next five and a half years only.

The chairperson committee directed the ministry to initiate an inquiry into the matter and also to refer it to the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission.

The secretary Maritime Affairs informed the committee that the ministry had reservations over the procurement of two vessels and stopped the PNSC from procurement. This committee had also expressed reservations over the procurement process; however, the chairman went for its procurement.

The chairperson committee also directed to take stern action and curtail the financial and administrative powers of the former chairman.

While briefing on the PSDP 2022-2023, the Secretary for Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Mathar Niaz Rana, apprised the committee that there are a total 16 PSDP projects of the ministry, out of which, 13 are related to Gwadar, while the remaining three pertain to Korangi Fish Harbour.

The committee was also informed by the Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Naseer Khan Kashani, that meetings are being held with the Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT) on the exchange programme to introduce courses in the Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute, Gwadar.

The chairperson committee encouraged this step and said that the objective of the Vocational Institute was to equip students with technical skills and therefore, efforts should be made to commence the courses at the earliest.

On the matter of the acquisition of the remaining land for Gwadar Port, the committee was informed that the PC-1 was under consideration and would be submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Development for approval so that the acquisition of land could be started.

The meeting was attended by senators, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Nuzhat Sadiq, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram, Naseema Ehsan, and Senator Saifullah Abro.

Secretary Ministry for Maritime Affairs Rana, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

