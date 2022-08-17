KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Askari Bank Limited 17-08-2022 10:00 National Bank of Pakistan 17-08-2022 12:00 MCB Bank Limited 17-08-2022 11:00 Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-08-2022 11:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 17-08-2022 10:00 Allied Bank Limited 17-08-2022 11:00 The Bank of Punjab 17-08-2022 15:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Limited 18-08-2022 11:30 International Steels Limited 18-08-2022 15:00 Amreli Steels Limited 18-08-2022 11:00 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 18-08-2022 15:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 18-08-2022 16:00 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 19-08-2022 10:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 19-08-2022 16:30 Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 19-08-2022 15:00 JS Investments Limited-Open end 19-08-2022 10:00 JS Investments Limited 19-08-2022 10:00 Lalpir Power Limited 19-08-2022 12:00 Pakgen Power Limited 19-08-2022 10:30 Pakistan Refinery Limited 20-08-2022 10:00 International Industries Limited 22-08-2022 15:00 JS Global Capital Limited 22-08-2022 15:00 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 22-08-2022 10:00 Pakistan International Container 22-08-2022 11:15 Samba Bank Limited 22-08-2022 12:00 Cyan Limited 23-08-2022 16:30 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00 Nishat Power Limited 23-08-2022 11:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 23-08-2022 15:00 EFU General Insurance Limited 23-08-2022 11:30 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 24-08-2022 16:00 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 24-08-2022 15:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 25-08-2022 15:00 Faysal Bank Limited 25-08-2022 12:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 26-08-2022 14:30 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 31-08-2022 10:30 =========================================================

