Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Askari Bank Limited 17-08-2022 10:00
National Bank of Pakistan 17-08-2022 12:00
MCB Bank Limited 17-08-2022 11:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-08-2022 11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 17-08-2022 10:00
Allied Bank Limited 17-08-2022 11:00
The Bank of Punjab 17-08-2022 15:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Limited 18-08-2022 11:30
International Steels Limited 18-08-2022 15:00
Amreli Steels Limited 18-08-2022 11:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 18-08-2022 15:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 18-08-2022 16:00
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 19-08-2022 10:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 19-08-2022 16:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 19-08-2022 15:00
JS Investments Limited-Open end 19-08-2022 10:00
JS Investments Limited 19-08-2022 10:00
Lalpir Power Limited 19-08-2022 12:00
Pakgen Power Limited 19-08-2022 10:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 20-08-2022 10:00
International Industries Limited 22-08-2022 15:00
JS Global Capital Limited 22-08-2022 15:00
Jubilee General
Insurance Limited 22-08-2022 10:00
Pakistan International Container 22-08-2022 11:15
Samba Bank Limited 22-08-2022 12:00
Cyan Limited 23-08-2022 16:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00
Nishat Power Limited 23-08-2022 11:00
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 23-08-2022 15:00
EFU General Insurance Limited 23-08-2022 11:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 24-08-2022 16:00
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited 24-08-2022 15:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 25-08-2022 15:00
Faysal Bank Limited 25-08-2022 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 26-08-2022 14:30
Kot Addu Power Company Limited 31-08-2022 10:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.