AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Askari Bank Limited                  17-08-2022     10:00
National Bank of Pakistan            17-08-2022     12:00
MCB Bank Limited                     17-08-2022     11:00
Tri-Pack Films Limited               17-08-2022     11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited               17-08-2022     10:00
Allied Bank Limited                  17-08-2022     11:00
The Bank of Punjab                   17-08-2022     15:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Limited           18-08-2022     11:30
International Steels Limited         18-08-2022     15:00
Amreli Steels Limited                18-08-2022     11:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited      18-08-2022     15:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               18-08-2022     16:00
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd             19-08-2022     10:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           19-08-2022     16:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited       19-08-2022     15:00
JS Investments Limited-Open end      19-08-2022     10:00
JS Investments Limited               19-08-2022     10:00
Lalpir Power Limited                 19-08-2022     12:00
Pakgen Power Limited                 19-08-2022     10:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited            20-08-2022     10:00
International Industries Limited     22-08-2022     15:00
JS Global Capital Limited            22-08-2022     15:00
Jubilee General
Insurance Limited                    22-08-2022     10:00
Pakistan International Container     22-08-2022     11:15
Samba Bank Limited                   22-08-2022     12:00
Cyan Limited                         23-08-2022     16:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited             23-08-2022     12:00
Nishat Power Limited                 23-08-2022     11:00
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited                  23-08-2022     15:00
EFU General Insurance Limited        23-08-2022     11:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited             23-08-2022     12:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited             23-08-2022     12:00
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd    24-08-2022     16:00
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                     24-08-2022     15:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited           25-08-2022     15:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  25-08-2022     12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      26-08-2022     14:30
Kot Addu Power Company Limited       31-08-2022     10:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

Comments are closed.

BOARD MEETINGS

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories