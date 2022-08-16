Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 15, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,621.82
High: 43,651.49
Low: 42,857.57
Net Change: 764.25
Volume (000): 261,917
Value (000): 12,586,065
Makt Cap (000) 1,718,085,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,923.98
NET CH. (+) 80.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,365.64
NET CH. (+) 126.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,229.69
NET CH. (+) 234.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,942.69
NET CH. (+) 101.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,085.81
NET CH. (+) 27.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,794.00
NET CH. (+) 93.99
------------------------------------
As on: 15-August-2022
====================================
