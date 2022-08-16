KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,621.82 High: 43,651.49 Low: 42,857.57 Net Change: 764.25 Volume (000): 261,917 Value (000): 12,586,065 Makt Cap (000) 1,718,085,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,923.98 NET CH. (+) 80.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,365.64 NET CH. (+) 126.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,229.69 NET CH. (+) 234.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,942.69 NET CH. (+) 101.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,085.81 NET CH. (+) 27.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,794.00 NET CH. (+) 93.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022