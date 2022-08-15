AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 01:43pm

RAMALLAH: Israeli security forces on Monday shot dead a Palestinian who tried to stab officers during a raid in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said.

The Israeli forces were searching for weapons in a house in the town of Kafr Aqab when the suspect, Muhammad Al-Shaham, attacked officers with a knife, a police statement said. It said the officers responded by shooting Al-Shaham, who died of his wounds.

The suspect’s father, Ibrahim, said his son had been unarmed and called his killing an execution. The Israeli officers entered the house, he said, and “immediately began shooting, and they shot my son in the head.”

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza: army, witnesses

Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh called for an international investigation.

Israel frequently conducts raids in the occupied West Bank to detain suspected militants or confiscate weapons.

Palestinian West Bank Israeli security forces Hussein Al Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 213 level against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

Acting governor of SBP explains criticality of IMF programme

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

Read more stories