AkzoNobel launches social campaign ‘PehchanKaRung’

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2022 07:23am

LAHORE: On the momentous occasion of the 75 years of Independence of Pakistan, AkzoNobel – the maker of Dulux brand of decorative paints launched a powerful social campaign ‘PehchanKaRung’ to inspire today’s youth to play an active role in shaping the destiny of the country.

As a global colour expert, AkzoNobel knows the importance of colours in our lives. Homes are much more than walls, they symbolise identity, respect, emotions and their most cherished moments.

Elaborating on #PehchanKaRung, Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited, states, “As a responsible corporate, AkzoNobel is committed to contribute to the sustainable future of Pakistan. For decades, the vibrant colours of Dulux have been bringing alive our identity as individuals and families. As we near the historic 75 years of Independence of Pakistan, let us celebrate our identity as responsible citizens of Pakistan and contribute to the future of our country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

