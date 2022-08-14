AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

Sindh Council member, KATI chief discuss problems of industrial area

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2022 07:30am

KARACHI: Member of Sindh Council, Syndicate Karachi University and Universities Finance and Planning Division and focal person of Korangi district Sahibzada Moazzam Qureshi met Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Salman Aslam. They discussed matters for the improvement of the Korangi Industrial Area.

Salman Aslam said that Moazzam Qureshi played pivotal role during the monsoon rains particularly in Korangi. He said that Moazzam Qureshi takes personal interest in the uninterrupted flow of economic activities of the industrial area and is in constant contact with KATI.

Salman Aslam said that the services of member Sindh Council for educational activities in the district, and vocational training among the youth are commendable.

He said that Moazzam Qureshi is also heading the youth wing of all the universities and he is playing a key role and bridge between the youth and the business community.

Salman Aslam said that Moazzam Qureshi has assured to make personal efforts to improve the infrastructure of Korangi Industrial Area.

On this occasion, Sindh Council member Moazzam Qureshi appreciated the services of KATI President Salman Aslam in the industrial area and said that KATI has an important role in the country’s economy.

He said that it is suggested that the profile of students graduating from educational institutions in Karachi should be shared with KATI so that they can get job opportunities based on the required education, skills, and experience, which will benefit not only Korangi but other youth of the city. He said that with the cooperation of industry associations like KATI and the business community, providing jobs to the youth who are studying in the relevant field as per the need of the industrialists in their respective fields will eliminate unemployment and improve the skilled industry. The need of the people will be fulfilled, which will eventually develop the country and stabilize the economy.

He said that the representative association of industrialists like KATI can patronize the youth with which the future of Pakistan will become bright.





